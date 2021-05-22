Trailblazers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Trailblazers vs Nuggets start time, channel The Trailblazers vs Nuggets live stream will begin Saturday, May 22nd at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT. It will air on ESPN.

The Trailblazers vs Nuggets live stream has two hungry teams looking for more than what their recent playoff history has given them. Both teams will look to start a long playoff run in this NBA playoffs live stream.

The Nuggets are in a very good spot in the West. They are their conference’s 3rd-seed and they have the front-runner for this year’s MVP in center, Nikola Jokic. “Joker” is among the best in the league in points and rebounds, while he leads the position in assists and free throw percentage. He will be looking to help Denver at least get to the point where they fell short last season, the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets haven’t been to the NBA Finals ever. Their last time playing for a championship was in 1976, while they were still in the ABA.

Despite the good spot, the Nuggets and their fans are probably thinking about what could have been. Jamal Murray, their point guard and second leading scorer had his season abruptly end on April 12th when he tore his ACL. Murray was in the midst of a career year setting a new high in points per game (21.2).

The Blazers enter the series looking for a much different outcome than last year when they made a first round exit at the hands of the eventual champion Lakers. This year the Blazers look playoff ready as they closed out their regular season winning 10 of their last 12 games. Portland was led by six-time all-star Damian Lillard who averaged a season high 31.8 points per game over the last month of the season.

The Nuggets won their season series with the Blazers, 2-1 and will tip-off Saturday as 1-point favorites. The over/under is 227.

How to avoid Trailblazers vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Trailblazers vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.



Trailblazers vs Nuggets live streams in the US

In the U.S. Trailblazers vs Nuggets airs on ESPN, tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, as while ESPN and TNT (the other big NBA channel) are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — TNT isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.

Trailblazers vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, but the Trailblazers vs Nuggets live stream isn't listed at this time on Sky Sports' channels. If it gets added, expect the game to start at 3:30 a.m. BST.

Trailblazers vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada are in luck, as the Trailblazers vs Nuggets live stream is now listed on Saturday's schedule for TSN5 (it was missing prior to Friday).

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.