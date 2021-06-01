Trail Blazers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 5 online

Trail Blazers vs Nuggets start time, channel The Trail Blazers vs Nuggets live stream begins Tuesday, June 1st at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. It will air on NBATV.

The Trail Blazers vs Nuggets live stream will have Damian Lillard and Nikola Jokic looking to get back on track and lead their respective teams in this NBA playoffs live stream .

Step aside six-time all-star Damian Lillard. Move along leading MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. Game 4 was the “Norman Powell game.” The 28-year-old exploded for a game high 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting and a perfect 4-for-4 from three as his Blazers beat the Nuggets 115-95. This best-of-seven playoff series heads back to Denver even at two games apiece.

The Blazers acquired Powell at the trade deadline this past March and he has made G.M. Neil Olshey look good starting 27 games for Portland and helping them as their third leading scorer. Powell’s hot night was well-timed, as Lillard shot just 1-for-10 from the floor. The Blazers also got help from C.J. McCollum who scored 21 points in the win.

Lillard isn’t the only star looking to bounce back in Game 5. Jokic managed 16 points in the loss marking just the third time in his last 20 playoff games he’s been held to under 20 points. While “Joker” struggled, so did the rest of the Nuggets roster. His 16 points were the team high for the night. Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo added 12 points each in Game 4.

The Nuggets enter Game as 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is 226.

Trail Blazers vs Nuggets live streams in the US

In the U.S. Trail Blazers vs Nuggets airs on NBATV, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBATV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The Sports Extra pack gets you NBATV.

Trail Blazers vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Trail Blazers vs Nuggets live stream isn't on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Trail Blazers vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Trail Blazers vs Nuggets live streams. The game is on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.