Tottenham vs Wolves live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

Both teams in the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream are looking to bounce back from a frustrating midweek round of fixtures that saw them suffer home defeats.

Tottenham vs Wolves live stream, date, time, channels The Tottenham vs Wolves live stream takes place Sunday (February 13).

► Time 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Spurs put in one of their worst performances of the season in their 2-3 loss to Southampton. Manager Antonio Conte will surely be worried as much by the lack of midfield quality as the mistake-ridden defending from his players on Wednesday.

One of the few positives was that newcomer Rodrigo Bentancour made something of an impact when coming off the bench for his Premier League debut. He could make a difference replacing one of Harry Winks or Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in the starting lineup.

Wolves, meanwhile, couldn’t score against Arsenal, even when the Gunners went down to 10-men, and ultimately lost 1-0 on Thursday. They may have suffered from a lack of cutting edge on that occasion, but in Raul Jimenez they always have a goal threat. In midfield, the likes of Rúben Neves and Joao Moutinho offer exceptional passing range and the ability to open up defences. Even with Adama Traore having departed for Barcelona, Bruno Lage’s team can worry opponents.

Tottenham and Wolves go into their match separated by just two points, although Spurs have played one game less. Wolves had not lost in four league games before their last outing, while the home side are consistently inconsistent — drawing one, winning two, and losing two of their last five Premier League matches. Despite all this, they still have Champions League ambitions, but will need a victory at the weekend to keep those alive.

Tottenham won the reverse fixture earlier in the season 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Dele Alli, who has since departed for Everton. They have not secured a league double over Wolves since the 2003-2004 season. Furthermore, Wolves have won two of their last three visits to Spurs, the defeat coming in a 2-0 loss last season.

Spurs defender Eric Dier could possibly return for the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream, but midfielder Oliver Skipp is still a doubt. Jonny Castro Otto returned to the Wolves bench on Thursday. However, Willy Boly, Yerson Mosquera and Pedro Neto were said to still be contending with injury issues in the run-up to the Arsenal game and this is unlikely to have changed before Sunday’s match.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

Can Wolves get back to winning ways in north London, or will Spurs take advantage of the extra 24 hours' rest and rediscover their form? Find out with the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there's no Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Tottenham vs Wolves) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.