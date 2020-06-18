Tottenham vs Man United live streams online: Start time, how to watch Premier League soccer

Tottenham and Man United start time and TV channels Tottenham vs Man United starts tomorrow (June 19) at 3:15 p.m. Eastern (8:15 p.m. local BST time).

In the U.S. it's scheduled to air on NBCSN, Telemundo and Universo. In the UK it will be on Sky Sports.

Tottenham vs Man United live streams are almost here, and we've got all the ways fans around the world can watch this Premier League match — which should have happened back in March! Spurs coach Jose Mourinho must be extra excited, as he's more than familiar with the Man U squad.

Unfortunately for Hotspurs fans, United's coming to this game with a bit of momentum. If you count their 10-game pre-hiatus winning streak as something that can carry over, that is.

Both squads have high-profile returning athletes. Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford come back from the injured list for United, while Harry Kane is coming back to the Spurs.

But Phil Jones may sit this one out for United, due to injury, while the FA has given Dele Alli a one-game ban.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Tottenham vs Man United live streams, even if you're far from home:

How can I use a VPN to watch Tottenham vs Man United?

Some folks, I wager, are away from home and trying to do their best to make things as "normal" as possible. When it comes to watching Tottenham vs Man United and the other Premier League games, those folks don't need to be curtailed by georestrictions that might stop them from using their service of choice. If you've got a a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, letting you access the same streaming services, even if you're in another region.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN : We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I watch Tottenham vs Man United live in the US?

NBC holds the U.S. rights for Premier League, and that means the games are split across a multitude of NBC-owned channels and services. Tottenham vs Man United live streams, however, will be on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), Telemundo and Universo. If you've cut the cord, you could also check out the Premier League Pass ($9.99).

The games start at 3:15 p.m. Eastern | 12:15 p.m. Pacific tomorrow (June 19).

Fortunately, NBCSN is on one of the best streaming services, plus other top picks:

Sling TV : Some good news NBCSN (and NBC in select markets) are a part of Sling TV's Sling Blue package. It packs 45 other networks, including TBS and Food Network.View Deal

Fubo.TV : The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes NBCSN in its $55 monthly package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want. Fubo also includes NBC.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV : NBCSN is among the 60-plus channels included as part of the $45-a-month Hulu service. There's a cloud DVR feature for recording matches as well. Hulu with Live TV also includes NBC.View Deal

How can I watch Tottenham vs Man United live in the UK?

Tottenham vs Man United live streams start at 8:15 p.m. local BST time in the UK, and will air on Sky Sports, specifically on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. You can also stream it on SKY GO Extra. If you don't have Sky, you can get the games through Now TV's day and month passes, which start at £9.99.

Keep Tom's Guide bookmarked to figure out where the rest of the Premier League season live streams will air. Remaining games will be split between Amazon Prime, BT and the BBC.

How can I watch Tottenham vs Man United live in Canada?

Tottenham vs Man United live streams are simple in Canada, and can be free for a while. DAZN is the exclusive home for Canada's Premier League live streams.

This is great news for Canadians, as there's a 1-month free trial of DAZN that will get you through more than half of the remaining Premier League live streams this season. It costs $20 per month thereafter. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians travelling and wanting to take advantage of this offer should check out a VPN to make their systems appear as if they're back home.