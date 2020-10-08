Toshiba Fire TV just hit $120 in early Prime Day deal

The Prime Day deals have already arrived, and while the official event isn't even officially on yet, we've got a mega deal on one of Toshiba's Fire TVs. And at this price, you could get one for every room in your house.

For a limited time, Prime members can save as the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition is on sale for $119.99. That's the absolute lowest price this TV has ever seen, at $60 off (which is a third of its $180 MSRP), and one of the best cheap TV deals we've seen this year.

Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

This Fire TV gives you the option to add a new smart TV — no need to add any streaming stick or box — to any room you want. Built-in Fire TV access means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video.View Deal

The Toshiba Fire TV also packs the Alexa-enabled remote, so you can control the TV with your voice. The Fire TV OS gives you integration with connected smart home devices, so you can put camera feeds around your home on your screen, adjust your lighting, check the weather andmore.

The only real downside to this TV is that while it's able to produce high-def video it's not Full HD, so you get 720p resolution and not 1080p. But at this price, we're more than ready to accept slightly lower resolution, as this TV seems perfect for streaming outside your main den or living room.

Still, DTS TruSurround audio support will give you strong sound at this bargain price, plus, if you want to connect any consoles or other devices, it's got three HDMI inputs as well. And expect snappy response times from Alexa and Fire TV OS thanks to the quad-core CPU inside this TV.

We're rounding up the best Prime Day sales throughout the next week, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for more deals.