Top-rated Bose 700 headphones are $50 off on Amazon

The Bose 700 are our favorite premium wireless headphones. They're pricey, but for a limited time Amazon is making them a tad more affordable.

Currently, Amazon has the Bose 700 ("Soapstone" color only) on sale for $349 at Amazon. That's $50 off and the second-best price we've ever seen for these headphones. (They hit $310 back in October via Rakuten). It's also one of the best headphones deals we've seen this month.

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support. The "Soapstone" color is $50 off today, which matches its Black Friday price. View Deal

Prior to today's deal, the Bose 700 have been on sale only three times since their summer launch. They hit $389 in September (via Amazon), $310 in October (via Rakuten), and $349 on Black Friday (via Amazon). That makes today's deal an excellent buy considering how rare these headphones are on sale.

In our Bose 700 review, we loved their attractive design and excellent noise cancellation technology. They feature an adjustable stainless steel and foam padded headband that's comfortable to wear even for long periods of time.

In terms of audio quality, the Bose aren't as loud as competing headphones, but they're more precise, delivering a wide soundstage, with balanced highs, mids and lows. The headphones features eight mics that effectively silence outside noise and allow you to be heard crystal clear when taking a call (or listening to music). The accompanying app lets you adjust the headphones' noise-cancellation level and select your preferred digital assistant (Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant).

Simply put, if noise cancellation, comfort, and audio quality are top priority, the Bose 700 headphones are a solid choice.