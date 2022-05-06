Tom's Guide Awards 2022 announced: How to enter your product

The Tom's Guide Awards is back for a third year, and we're celebrating the best-of-the-best products across a wide range of categories. From phones and laptops to home appliances and electric cars, these awards are designed to highlight the very best devices and services for your money.

Our Hero Awards will recognize big-picture innovation, the best brand of the year, admirable efforts in diversity and sustainability, and more. We’re excited to celebrate the people and companies that receive the highest honors. We’ll also salute products that are simply of excellent value, as we understand being able to find great tech for a bargain is important to many consumers.

Some new categories in 2022 include Best Laptop for Students, Best Standing Desk, Best Audiophile Headphones and Best Running Shoe. The dedicated Streaming and Automotive award sections are new this year as well.

The awards are free to enter and will be judged by Tom’s Guide’s resident specialists, but we’ll need your help to create the ultimate shortlists. Click here to nominate your favorite products of the year.

Nominations close at 11:59pm EST on June 17, 2022. The sooner you enter, the better — it'll give us the opportunity to review any nominated products we haven't yet already. Take a look at all the categories below, and if you have any questions, email tg.awards@futurenet.com.

Tom's Guide Awards 2022: Official Entry Form (Free to enter)

How to enter the Tom's Guide Awards

Companies can enter here for the Tom's Guide Awards, and submissions are free. We are taking nominations between now and June 17. We will announce all of the Tom's Guide Award winners starting in July.

Tom's Guide Awards categories

Hero Awards

Breakthrough Award: This highlights a particular product or service that reinvents that category and changes the way we work and/or play. Likely a first of its kind for the industry.

Top Brand Award: An award that recognizes the brand that has had the most impact over the past year through the quality of its products, the excitement around its launches and the good it is doing for the world.

Innovator Award: Honoring the company or person that has truly pushed the envelope with a particular product or product category. Who is rethinking how products and services work for users?

Diversity in Tech Award: This award celebrates the company or person who is helping to make the latest innovations as accessible as possible to the broadest possible audience, including underserved communities.

Best of the Best Product: The very top product judged by Tom's Guide's editors, which takes into consideration all of the major categories. Must be a product that's new for 2022.

Sustainability Award: What product or company made changes or launched initiatives to better our environment. Think: using recycled materials, cutting plastic out of packaging and more.

Best Bargain/Value: You don't have to break the bank for excellent tech. We're looking for the best value product of the year.

Best Design: We appreciate aesthetics and smart design choices. Help us celebrate the product with the best design sensibilities.

Phones

Best phone overall

Best Android phone

Best phone under $500

Best phone under $300

Best phone battery life

Best phone design

Best camera phone

Best gaming phone

Fastest charging phone

Best carrier

Computing

Best laptop overall

Best 2-in-1 laptop

Best laptop for students

Best budget laptop

Best tablet

Best Android tablet

Best Chromebook

Longest lasting laptop

Best mini PC

Best All-in-one PC

Best business laptop

Best gaming laptop

Best gaming desktop

Home office

Best monitor

Best Wi-Fi router

Best mesh system

Best webcam

Best microphone

Best wireless charger

Best ring light

Best headset

Best mouse

Best keyboard

Best printer

Best antivirus software

Best password manager

Best standing desk

Best VPN

TV and streaming

Best TV

Best TV innovation

Best value TV

Best TV design

Best gaming TV

Best 8K TV

Best TV antenna

Best TV remote

Best massive TV

Best OLED TV

Best QLED TV

Audio

Best headphones overall

Best wireless earbuds

Best noise-canceling headphones

Best sports headphones

Best headphones for battery life

Best soundbar

Best audiophile headphones

Best value headphones

Best value earbuds

Best Bluetooth speaker

Best value soundbar

Gaming

Best air fryer

Best air purifier

Best instant pot

Best juicer

Best blender

Best meat thermometer

Best space heaters

Best mattress

Best coffee maker

Best robot vacuum

Best robot vacuum for pet hair

Best digital photo frame

Best toaster oven

Best kettle

Best food processor

Smart home

Best video doorbell

Best video doorbell under $100

Best smart display

Best smart lights

Best smart lock

Best indoor security camera

Best outdoor security camera

Best DIY security system

Best smart home device under $50

Best smart thermostat

Best smart speaker

Health and Fitness

Best smartwatch

Best value smartwatch

Best fitness tracker

Best Android smartwatch

Best outdoors smartwatch

Best running watch

Best exercise bike

Best treadmill

Best fitness app/subscription

Most innovative workout machine

Best running shoe

Best carbon fiber running shoe

Best sports bra

Best budget running shoe

Best spinning shoe

Best golf shoe

Best massage gun

Best smart scale

Streaming

Best streaming device

Best budget streaming device

Best streaming service

Best live tv streaming service

Best sports streaming service

Best streaming service original show

Best streaming service original movie

Best free streaming service

Gaming

Best console

Best PS5 game

Best Xbox Series X game

Best PC Game

Best Switch game

Best Mobile games (iOS/Android)

Best gaming monitor

Best VR headset

Best gaming chair

Best gaming keyboard

Best gaming mouse

Best gaming headset

Best value gaming headset

Automotive/Mobility