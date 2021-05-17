Tom Cruise defends Mission: Impossible 7 rant

The biggest story about Mission: Impossible 7 wasn't about what Ethan Hunt is up to — but a leak of Tom Cruise's expletive-filled rant on set. For those who don't remember, the star and producer was angry about those not following Covid-19 protocols. And now, he's finally talking about it.

Keeping it brief, the star told Empire magazine that "I said what I said," and that "There was a lot at stake at that point." Cruise told Empire that the tirade wasn't made at the whole crew, though. Instead, it was directed at "select people" who he didn't think were taking the Covid-19 regulations seriously enough.

Don't remember what Cruise said? According to the LA Times, Cruise was caught on tape saying “I’m on the phone with every f— studio at night — insurance companies, producers. And they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—."

And it didn't stop there, with three more F-bombs in the drop: "I don’t ever want to see it again — ever," Cruise said before threatening "And if I see you do it again, you’re f— gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it. ... No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f— homes because our industry is shut down. ... That’s what I sleep with every night: the future of this f— industry."

Cruise's explanation for why he went so nuclear? He claims he was "very emotional" thinking about the chance of Mission: Impossible 7 production getting put on hiatus again. His words to Empire — "All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry," — basically reiterate the audio captured on set, just without the profanity.

Of course, with the new CDC guidance about mask wearing and social distancing, this may not be a reason for agitation on set for Mission: Impossible 7 and the subsequent M:I 8. That said, Tom Cruise seems to have a knack for finding new enemies: like trees.

Mission: Impossible 7 is due on Nov 4, 2022, and will arrive in theaters for a 45-day window before hitting Paramount Plus. Esai Morales is expected to play the film's major baddie, and Cruise is joined by Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson.