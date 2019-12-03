Today's your last chance to save on Bose's excellent headphones

Trending

Bose headphones are a good gift any time of the year, but if their high price has kept you away, Amazon and Walmart are still offering some excellent Bose deals. There is a catch, however. All of these Bose sales end today — December 3. 

As part of the sale, you can get the Bose QC 35 II Headphones on sale for $279 at Amazon. (Walmart offers the same price). If you're looking for slightly cheaper Bose headphones, you can get the Bose QC 25 Headphones on sale for $129 at Amazon. In both cases, the headphones are at their all-time price low. Those aren't the only Bose headphones on sale. Here are some of the best Bose discounts you can take advantage of now. 

Bose Headphones on sale

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon
Act fast! Today is the last day you can get the excellent Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones on sale for $279. The Editor's Choice headphones are comfy to wear, provide excellent sound, and offer killer noise-cancelling technology. They're at an all-time price low. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

Bose SoundLink II: was $279 now $179 @ Amazon
The SoundLink II Headphones offer deep, immersive sound without breaking your budget. The wireless headphones offer up to 15 hours of playtime and are now $179. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

Bose QC 25 Headphones: was $177 now $129 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice QC 25 provide excellent noise-cancellation along with rich audio in an attractive frame. Unlike the QC 35s, these headphones are wired. However, they're considerably cheaper and at an all-time price low. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon
The Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds offer excellent audio in a sweat and weather resistant design (IPX4). These Editor's Choice wireless buds normally cost $199, however, they're now on sale for $169. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently at their all-time price low. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

