Tiny Tina's Wonderlands release date, trailer, gameplay, story and more

During the PlayStation Showcase 2021, Gearbox Software, the developers behind Borderlands, gave a deeper look into Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a wacky and whimsical dive into the series’ favorite “bunkermaster.” The game is inspired by Borderlands 2 DLC "Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep."

Per the PlayStation Blog, this looter shooter's "warped take on high fantasy" looks to be filled with wild landscapes and orange soda waterfalls.

It remains to be seen if Queen Blowupington will make an appearance or if the loot includes a billion guns like Gearbox purported was available in Borderlands 3. Anything is possible, but expect a lot of chaos and many nods to the Borderlands franchise.

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be released on March 25, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Pre-orders are available through March 23.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Pre-order bonus

There are three ordering options for the game: Standard for $59.99, Next Level for $69.99 and Chaotic Great for $89.99.

The standard edition's pre-order bonuses include the Golden Hero Armor Pack. Customizable armor will be a feature in the game and with the pre-order you can get 24-karat skins.

Next Level edition

Dragon Lord Pack: The Apex (legendary weapon) Skullantir (legendary spell) Tyrant Attire armor preset (5 items) Villain's Visage face preset (2 items) Death's Head makeup pack (3 items) Emperor of the Dead Banner set (3 items) Kwartz Hero Statue Material



Chaotic Great edition

Features all of the previous bonuses and the season pass and the Butt Stallion cosmetic pack:

Diamond Guard armor presets (3 items)

Crystal Glitter Makeup Pack (5 items)

Adamant Throne Banner Set (2 items)

Diamond Hero Statue Material

You can also get the Town Crier Pack with the Wanderlust armor pattern by completing tasks related to 2K and SHiFT.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Treasure Trove

This collectible package ($99.99) doesn't include the game, but instead a handful of goodies.

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Butt Stallion plush

Illustrated tarot cards

Standalone Bunkers & Badasses module

Enamel companion pins

Butt Stallion's Castle Papercraft booklet

Cloth Wonderlands Map

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trailer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' announcement trailer debuted June 10 in truly epic RPG fashion. It included a sweeping orchestral number and a fight between a brave hero brandishing what looks to be a multi-barreled rifle and a menacing dragon. The trailer revealed that there would be voice acting from Andy Samberg, Will Arnett, Wanda Sykes and Ashly Burch, the voice of the titular character.

Then there is the grand entrance of unicorn queen Butt Stallion, who valiantly vanquished the dragon in a glowing, colorful explosion.

The gameplay trailer debuted Sept. 9. For a few eerie seconds, the trailer sounds and looks ominous but Tina's voiceover narration forces you to not take this game seriously, which makes this game sound like a seamless addition to the Borderlands franchise.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands gameplay

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Fans of the Borderlands series should be familiar with the game's UI and its multiple options for using weapons and siren magic. Players will go through a series of dungeons and encounter some of the strangest and horrifying characters. Yes, even stranger than the Mad Max-inspired baddies known to inhabit Borderlands' various planets.

Much like the Assault on Dragon Keep expansion from Borderlands 2, we can expect Tiny Tina's gamemaster skills to be on full display while the adventurers explore.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands story

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Not much is known yet about the story behind this game. However, we anticipate that once again Borderlands' band of misfits are letting off some steam at HQ and indulging Tiny Tina's passion for board game RPGs.

In this saga, the evil Dragon Lord has returned to take over the world. On your way to defeat him, you'll be bombarded by goblins, skeleton pirates and even landsharks. And in true Borderlands fashion, there will be tons of loot to grab.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands outlook

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands manages to look even quirkier than other Borderlands titles, and those games are filled with oddities such as killer crabworms and vicious, dog-like skags. At first glance, it appears to be similar to other Borderlands titles except the characters are plopped into a fantasy world.

As more information is released, hopefully there will be more gameplay videos featuring spells and details on available weapons.