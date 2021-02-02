Thor: Love and Thunder release date, cast, plot and everything else we know

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in production! Yes, as expected the norse god of thunder himself is returning to the big screen for a fourth solo film. Except this time, that mantle won't be carried by Chris Hemsworth, but instead by a familiar face from the franchise.

The upcoming film is a part of Marvel's Phase 4 and follows the events of Thor: Ragnarok, which isn't just the best movie that the character has had to date, but is one of the top MCU films overall. So, here's everything we know about Thor: Love and Thunder.

Okay, fans, this is the hardest pill to swallow right now. Thor: Love and Thunder was pushed back from its original November 5, 2021 released date (announced in 2019 at SDCC) to February 11, 2022.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/7RRkOYWTQMJuly 21, 2019

Thor: Love and Thunder set photos

Looks like someone's getting some radical new looks from his post-leadership wardrobe. Thor, seen on the set here, is sporting a much less regal — but much more fun — attire. And yes, that's Star-Lord himself too.

Thor and Star-Lord on the set of THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER! pic.twitter.com/Ji51kRisAnFebruary 1, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder cast

As per usual, Chris Hemsworth, the original Thor himself, is returning to lead the cast. Similarly Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, will return to play Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively.

Tessa Thompson revealed to ET that Christian Bale isn't just on board: he's going to be Thor: Love and Thunder's villain: Gorr the God Butcher. Oh, and Vin Diesel's revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy will also be in the film.

As seen above, Chris Pratt is sticking around as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. And while director Taika Waititi isn't just back behind the camera: he will be voicing his scene-stealing character Korg.

Oh, and we also need Jeff Goldblum to come back as The Grandmaster. He's already started to tease the possibility, too.

Yes, rumors of Natalie Portman's departure from the Marvel films have been exaggerated. MCU head honcho Kevin Feige revealed that the chance to work with beloved director Taika Waititi was crucial to getting Natalie Portman to come back for this movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder plot

Yes, as revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Jane Foster become the new Thor, at least for this film. In the comics, this has happened twice, in both 1978 and 2014, when she was deemed worthy of carrying Mjolnir after Thor was no longer able to carry the mighty hammer.

Consider me thunderously excited. The Jane Foster Thor storyline I did with @rdauterman, (Eisner winner!) @COLORnMATT & so many more talented artists is one of my proudest moments in comics. I can't wait to see @TaikaWaititi & Natalie Portman bring the Goddess of Thunder to life. pic.twitter.com/3pylwsfR9eJuly 21, 2019

We also know that Valykrie, who inherited the title of the king of Asgard in Avengers: Endgame, is looking for a queen. Yes, you read that right, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will now be canonically queer, matching her character in the comics.

As for whom that queen will be? No insights to share here, though there's extreme amounts of hope from fans online that Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, will get that title.