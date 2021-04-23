Thor: Love and Thunder cast, set photos, release date, Russell Crowe's role and everything else we know

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in production, and we just learned about a new cast member! Yes, as expected the norse god of thunder himself is returning to the big screen for a fourth solo film. Except this time, that mantle won't be carried by Chris Hemsworth, but instead by a familiar face from the franchise.

The upcoming film is a part of Marvel's Phase 4 and follows the events of Thor: Ragnarok, which isn't just the best movie that the character has had to date, but is one of the top MCU films overall. So, here's everything we know about Thor: Love and Thunder.

Okay, fans, this is the hardest pill to swallow right now. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently slated to hit theaters on May 6, 2022, after numerous delays.

It was originally meant to come out on November 5, 2021 (announced in 2019 at SDCC), and later pushed to February 11, 2022.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021.

Thor: Love and Thunder set photos

The latest Thor: Love and Thunder set photos and video leaks are revealing a plot point! It seems that Jane Foster (Portman) may get her Thor powers when she visits a site dedicated as a memorial to both Odin and Mjolnir, Thor's since-broken hammer. This leads us to think Foster may gain the powers through interaction with the broken weapon, a long-standing fan theory.

Looks like someone's getting some radical new looks from his post-leadership wardrobe. Thor, seen on the set here, is sporting a much less regal — but much more fun — attire. And yes, that's Star-Lord himself too.

Thor and Star-Lord on the set of THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER!

Another batch of photos gave a bit of confirmation to a rumor that Melissa McCarthy will be in the movie. She appears to portraying Hela in some way, and since Matt Damon was also seen on set, it's likely a mini recap at the start of the movie (as was the case for Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Love and Thunder cast

As per usual, Chris Hemsworth, the original Thor himself, is returning to lead the cast. Similarly Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, will return to play Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively. Christian Bale is also on board, more details on him below.

Oh, and Vin Diesel's revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy will also be in the film.

As seen above, Chris Pratt is sticking around as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. And while director Taika Waititi isn't just back behind the camera: he will be voicing his scene-stealing character Korg.

Oh, and we also need Jeff Goldblum to come back as The Grandmaster. He's already started to tease the possibility, too.

Thor: Love and Thunder's Russell Crowe role

After rumors of Russell Crowe's addition to the cast peaked when the actor was seen with the cast around town, he is now confirmed for Thor: Love and Thunder. Crowe will be playing the Greek god Zeus — so he's not going to be in the theatrical movie-within-a-movie where cameos usually happen.

It's not clear how big his role will be, though considering the villain of the movie is called "the God Butcher", it doesn't seem likely that Crowe will last very long.

Thor: Love and Thunder's Christian Bale role

Tessa Thompson revealed to ET that Christian Bale isn't just on board: he's going to be Thor: Love and Thunder's villain: Gorr the God Butcher.

Gorr first appeared in the 2012 comic series Thor: God of Thunder, and he's a "god butcher" not out of career but out of revenge. Gorr holds a grudge with gods such as Thor because none of them came to save his family when they died.

Unlike Bale's previous comic book movie role (Batman), Gorr has actual powers. And much like Thor, his identity is tied to a powerful weapon. That's the All-Black the Necrosword, which is also known as All-Black. This blade enables Gorr to create god-killing tendrils, and allows him to fly at fast speeds and create Berserkers out of darkness.

Thor: Love and Thunder plot

Yes, as revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Jane Foster become the new Thor, at least for this film. In the comics, this has happened twice, in both 1978 and 2014, when she was deemed worthy of carrying Mjolnir after Thor was no longer able to carry the mighty hammer.

Consider me thunderously excited. The Jane Foster Thor storyline I did with @rdauterman, (Eisner winner!) @COLORnMATT & so many more talented artists is one of my proudest moments in comics. I can't wait to see @TaikaWaititi & Natalie Portman bring the Goddess of Thunder to life.

We also know that Valykrie, who inherited the title of the king of Asgard in Avengers: Endgame, is looking for a queen. Yes, you read that right, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will now be canonically queer, matching her character in the comics.

As for whom that queen will be? No insights to share here, though there's extreme amounts of hope from fans online that Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, will get that title.