This VPN deal from IPVanish is one of the cheapest plans available today

IPVanish is one of the best VPN providers on the market today, and it's popular thanks to its good streaming and unblocking performance as well as its rock-solid security credentials and superb privacy features.

Since its price shake-up at the start of this year, IPVanish has been offering some serious bargains for new customer, but the most recent reduction makes this one of the most tempting VPN deals around today.

Sign up for 12 months and you'll bag yourself a monthly price of $2.62. That works out at just $31.49 all-in for a year's coverage. Plus, if you're only looking for a commitment-free monthly VPN, you can grab yourself a single month for a one-off $3.49 – incredible value, considering most rivals charge over $10 for that luxury.

If you just so happen to need secure cloud storage too, for just a few more cents a month you can bundle a 500GB SugarSync package along with IPVanish. Considering that costs about $10 a month on its own, it's a great added extra.

THE BEST IPVANISH DEAL TODAY IPVanish VPN deal | Save up to $65 | From $2.62 a month

If you want to secure your browsing, access more streaming content, and get protection on all your devices, IPVanish is the answer. From just $2.62 a month on a 12-month plan (and just $3.49 for a single month), it's a steal.View Deal

After your plan is over (be it one month or one year) the price will rise – up to $9.99 for the one-month plan, and $7.49 a month on the one-year plan. If that's too expensive for you, then you might just want to make the most of the introductory offer, but if you enjoy the service it's certainly not extortionate if you want to stay on.

What makes this IPVanish deal so good?

IPVanish is a regular in our best-of guides, thanks to its excellent streaming VPN abilities and powerful apps on most devices. You’ll have access to over 1,600 servers in 75 countries worldwide, meaning wherever you are you’re bound to get a lightning-fast connection.

What's more, this new pricing change sees IPVanish challenge some of the top cheap VPN services, and as mentioned above, it has the best monthly price available today.

What's more, IPVanish also offers unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning you can install it on just about any device you own, and even share it out within your household.

However, if you're looking for our top-rated VPN, we'd recommend ExpressVPN. At $6.67 a month it looks comparatively expensive compared to IPVanish, but you really do get what you pay for. Our top pick for a bargain VPN is Surfshark, at just $2.49 a month on a two-year plan.

For flexibility, though, IPVanish simply can't be beat, and this deal is incredible value. VPN cover for less than $3.49 all-in? We can't say no to that.