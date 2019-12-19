This killer Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you 6 months for the price of 3

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best values in gaming, offering access to a ton of great Xbox and PC games in addition to Xbox Live Gold for a single monthly fee. And now, you can get six months of the service for half price.

Walmart is currently offering a buy three months, get three months free deal on Game Pass Ultimate when you pick up a $45 three-month subscription card. That's essentially half off a six-month subscription, or just $7.50 per month if you break it down monthly.

Best of all, this Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you a digital gift card, meaning its not too late to gift a subscription to the Xbox or PC gamer in your life in time for the holidays. It's one of the best Xbox One deals we've seen this month.

Game Pass Ultimate provides access to more than 100 Xbox One and PC games, including Gears 5, The Outer Worlds, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Untitled Goose Game and The Witcher 3. It also packs in Xbox Live Gold (normally $10 per month), which enables online play for Xbox One titles in addition to monthly free games.

A Game Pass subscription is the perfect complement for anyone getting a new Xbox One S or Xbox One X this holiday season, as they'll get tons of great games to play right out of the box. And since all Xbox games will be compatible with next year's Xbox Series X, this Game Pass Ultimate deal is a great way to start building a game library for the future.