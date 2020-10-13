This killer Prime Day deal just knocked $150 off a top Garmin smartwatch

Thanks to Prime Day deals, you can score a top-rated wearable right now for less. The Garmin vivoactive 4 normally costs $349, but if you buy it during Amazon's two-day sales event you'll save an impressive $150.

Amazon has the Garmin vivoactive 4 on sale for $199 as a part of its Prime Day discounts. That's the lowest price we've ever seen this year-old, fitness-focused smartwatch.

In our Garmin vivoactive 4 review, we loved how this well-rounded smartwatch improved upon the Garmin vivoactive 3 with more bells and whistles for tracking health stats and workouts, plus offline Spotify playback.

As for stamina, the vivoactive 4 lasts about 4 days with music playback and GPS activated during workouts, and can last up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. The Apple Watch Series 6 lasts just 18 hours on a charge, so if battery life is important to you, the vivoactive 4 is certainly worth a look.

Garmin GPS watches are some of the best fitness trackers and best sport watches around. If fitness-tracking is your highest priority, you can't find a much better wearable for $199 that the brand's vivoactive 4. This deal won't last long, so be sure to act now if you want a top-rated smartwatch for a fraction of its original cost.

