Samsung unveils the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite

The long-rumored and poorly-kept secret that is the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a secret no more. Samsung officially announced a cheaper variant of its famed phablet, alongside a Lite flavor of the Galaxy S10 as well.

Interestingly, both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite feature 6.7-inch Super AMOLED displays, with 2400x1080 resolutions and hole-punch cutouts for the selfie cameras. They also each sport a trio of shooters on the back, though the optics and sensors differ.

The primary camera on the Galaxy S10 Lite captures 48 megapixels, and carries an ƒ/2.0 aperture, while the Note 10 Lite's main lens is rated at 12-MP, and incorporates a larger aperture of ƒ/1.7. The Note 10 Lite also has a 12-MP telephoto, whereas the S10 Lite has a 5-MP camera designed for macro photography.

Both devices look to feature the same 123-degree ultrawide stack, underpinned by a 12-MP sensor and ƒ/2.2 aperture, as well as the same 32-MP, ƒ/2.2 front-facing shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (Image credit: Samsung)

The chipsets powering both Lite handsets are also unique. The S10 Lite utilizes Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip, while the Note 10 Lite cuts costs with Samsung's older, 10-nanometer Exynos 9810 CPU. The Exynos 9810 was utilized in 2018's Galaxy S9 and Note 9 devices. Both come with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and both pack massive 4,500-mAh batteries with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung is saying that the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite bring valued features at an "accessible price point," though the press release announcing the phones doesn't indicate how much they'll cost, or even when they'll be available.

What we do know is that both of Samsung's new, lower-cost flagships will be at CES 2020, as will we. Look forward to our hands-on impressions next week. Samsung's press conference is slated for Monday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. PT.