This hit Netflix show just got renewed for two more seasons

History will march on in Vikings: Valhalla season 2 and 3. Netflix has officially renewed the show and set a release date window for 2023.

The drama is a spinoff of Vikings, the popular series that aired on the History channel from 2013-2020. It features some of the most famous Norsemen in history: legendary explorer Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), his adventure-seeking sister Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) and eventual King of Norway Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter).

Vikings: Valhalla takes place 100 years after the events of the original show, when tensions between the Vikings and English royals reach a bloody breaking point. Meanwhile, the Vikings are clashing among themselves over their conflicting Christian and Pagan beliefs.

The eight-episode first season dropped on February 25 and Netflix says 194 million hours have been viewed since then. Valhalla hit No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 list in the U.S. and 90 other countries. It figures to become one of the best Netflix shows.

Netflix had actually ordered 24 episodes of Vikings: Valhalla in advance, but the renewal cements how they'll be divided up. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes, which have already been filmed in County Wicklow, Ireland. It will premiere sometime in 2023. Production on season 3 will begin later this spring.

Vikings: Valhalla season 1 ending, explained

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Vikings season 1 finale ended with bloodshed and betrayals. The Pagan leader of Kattegat, Haakon, falls in battle, but not before charging Freydís to protect the city. Later, she finds an injured Harald and both of them flee.

After the battle, Olaf declares himself king of Norway, but his triumph is short-lived as Forkbeard (Søren Pilmark) is on his way with King Canute's fleet to depose him. Queen Emma pretended to be banished to Normandy, but it was a ruse against Ælfgifu to locate the ships.

Meanwhile, an anguished and enraged Leif remains in Kattegat, holding Liv's dead body. Covered in blood, he goes on a murderous rampage.

In a statement, series creator Jeb Stuart said, "While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you’ve seen so far. SKÅL!!!”

