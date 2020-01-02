This great MacBook Air deal takes $200 off right now

New Year's deals are rolling out just days into the new decade. So if Santa didn't leave a new MacBook under the tree over the holidays, here's your chance to snag one for an unbeatable price.

Currently, P.C. Richard & Son has the 2019 MacBook Air on sale for $899. Usually, this Apple notebook retails for $1,099, so that's $200 off its list price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration MacBook and among the laptop deals we've seen. The Rose Gold 2019 MacBook Air is also on sale for the same price.

MacBook Air 13" (2019): was $1,099 now $899 @ P.C. Richard & Soon

This MacBook Air on sale features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 1.6GHz Core i5 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

In our sister site Laptop Mag's Apple MacBook Air 2019 review, its crisp, high-resolution display and strong speakers impressed. Though its keyboard design could be better, its clicky keys make for a decent typing experience.

In terms of connectivity, Apple equipped its latest MacBook Air with a pair of USB-C ports, a DisplayPort as well as Thunderbolt, and USB-C 3.1 gen 2 support. There's also a built-in 3.5mm port to accommodate headphones and mini speakers.

Battery-wise, the MacBook Air endured 8 hours and 51 minutes on Laptop Mag's battery test which is over 30 minutes longer than the 8:19 premium laptop average.

So if you're looking for an ultraportable with a reliable battery, solid performance, and a vibrant display, the 2019 MacBook Air is a great investment. And at $200 off, we highly recommend you grab yourself one while you still can. This deal ends Jan. 4 so act fast!