This espresso machine changed my life — and it’s just $99 for Prime Day

Prime day deals are not just great for finding discounts from Amazon — competing retailers provide plenty of sales, too. For example, take Walmart's epic discount today on my favorite coffee maker/espresso machine, the Nespresso VertuoPlus.

I treated myself to the VertuoPlus at full-price for my birthday a few months back, and man, do I wish I waited for this sale. Walmart has the Nespresso VertuoPlus on sale for $99, which is $50 off the normal price. This sale is part of the Walmart Deals for Days event, running now through Wednesday (June 23).

The Nespresso VertuoPlus lets me channel my inner barista with perfectly-brewed, properly-sized coffee every time. Unlike a Keurig or many of the best coffee makers, the VertuoPlus only has one button. Instead, each pod is outfitted with a special barcode that the machine reads to determine how it much water it'll need to dispense.

Despite the towering water basin's size, the machine still feels compact enough for any countertop. Better yet, the basin can rotate to either side or behind the VertuoPlus. Meanwhile, used pods are automatically discarded into a container built into the machine.

There are 5 total sizes of Vertuo system pods: 8 oz Coffee, 14 oz Coffee, 5 oz Gran Lungo, 2.7 oz Double Espresso and 1.35 oz Espresso. Navigating the pods can be confusing at first (normal Nespresso pods aren't compatible) but there are familiar coffee brands that offer Vertuo versions of their famous brews, including Starbucks.

Want to know just how much I love my Nespresso VertuoPlus? When I'm struggling to fall asleep at night, I think about how I can't wait to hop out of bed in the morning to make my espresso. Boom, right to dreamland.

I've since upgraded my VertuoPlus set up with some accessories that make my at-home coffees taste as good as what I'd buy at a café. Though purchasing the machine is an initial investment, I imagine I've saved tons of dough by quitting my daily Starbucks habit. Most Vertuo capsule packs price out to a reasonable $1 per pod, too.

Prime Day deals: Nespresso Vertuo accessories

Take those savings on the VertuoPlus machine and complete your at-home coffee bar set up. From an affordable milk frother to capsule storage, here are the Nespresso Vertuo accessories worth buying during Prime Day deals, coming from an experienced Vertuo user.

