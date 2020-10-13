This $74 Kindle Kids Edition is the perfect Prime Day deal for home learning

Amazon's lineup of Kindles just got a huge price slash as part of this week's Prime Day deals. If you've been looking for an extra hand with home schooling, a discount on the excellent Amazon Kindle Kids Edition might be perfect for you.

Right now the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition is on sale for $74.99. The kid-friendly e-reader usually costs $109.99, so that's a $35 in savings during Prime Day. This is also the lowest price we've seen for Kindle Kids Edition to date.

Kindle Kids Edition: was $109.99 now $74.99 @ Amazon

The ultimate e-reader for kids is now $35 off for Prime Day. This is the biggest discount ever on the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition, so we don't expect it last long.

The Amazon Kindle Kids Edition features cute cases, vocabulary building tools and various other extras aimed at getting children to become more voracious readers. With hybrid learning the norm these days, a personal e-reader could be just what your kid needs for engaging reading practice outside of the classroom.

In our Amazon Kindle Kids Edition review, we almost declared it the best Kindle or e-reader ever. We liked it so much, we wished there was an adult version. The Kindle Kids Edition is free of ads and incessant recommendations. It's simple in the best way possible.

We wouldn't be surprised if the Kindle Kids Edition is a hot item this holiday season. It makes a ton of sense for families who already live in the Kindle ecosystem, with kids who want an e-reader of their own.

