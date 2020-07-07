Forget the MacBook Air: HP's sleek Envy x360 is now just $664

We're big fans of the 2020 MacBook Air, but if Apple's premium prices are keeping you away, HP has a killer ultrabook deal that can put Apple's slim laptop to shame.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Envy x360 15t on sale for $664.99 via coupon code "JULY4STACK5". Normally priced at $849, that's a total of $185 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this summer.

A true MacBook Air killer, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS touch display, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD with 16GB of Intel Optane memory. Use coupon code "JULY4STACK5" to drop its price to $664.99. View Deal

The configuration on sale packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS multitouch LCD, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD with 16GB of Intel Optane memory. The 2-in-1 also comes with the HP Pen, which lets you jot down notes or sketches when using the Envy x360 in tablet or tent mode.

Although this specific model didn't make it onto our best laptops list, the smaller HP Envy 13t — which shares many similarities with the 15t — did. Both laptops sport a razor-thin chassis and unlike the MacBook Air, which now has a dated design, the HP Envy x360 15t has an edge-to-edge panel.

