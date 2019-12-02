This $189 50-inch 4K TV just won Cyber Monday [Update]

This could be the cheapest 4K TV with a decent size screen we've ever seen. Easily one of the most aggressive Cyber Monday deals yet, the Sceptre 50-inch 4K LED TV is just $189 on Walmart right now.
Yes, you read that right: you can get a 4K TV deal for less than $200. Here's what you need to know about this set.
Update: As of 10:15 am ET on 12/2 this deal was still in stock on Walmart.
Sceptre 50" 4K LED TV: was $399 now $189 @ Walmart
One of the cheapest 4K TVs ever, the Sceptre 50-inch 4K LED TV (U515CV-U), delivers UHD resolution, 4 HDMI ports and a 60Hz refresh rate for just $189. It's not a smart TV, but at this price, who cares?View Deal
Now, Sceptre is not a big-name TV brand, but you are getting pretty good specs for the money, including UHD resolution, four HDMI ports and an USB port for transferring pictures, videos or music.
Other features include a refresh rate of 60Hz, a 15,000:1 contrast ratio and rated viewing angles of 178 degrees. This Cyber Monday TV deal also packs two 10-watt speakers, so you may not need a soundbar.
So what's missing? For one, this Sceptre 4K TV doesn't support HDR, so you shouldn't expect the best color reproduction and shadow detail. There's also no Wi-Fi or smart functionality built in, so you're going to have to add your own streaming device — like a Roku Stick, Chromecast or Fire TV Stick — to watch Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus.
But at $189, it's hard to complain too much when this 4K TV deal is so cheap. Be sure to check out our main Cyber Monday deals page for more big discounts on 4K TVs and the biggest sales of the year on all sorts of gear.
