This canceled show is finally coming back — on another network

Some canceled shows get second shots at life, and such is the case with the CBS legal drama All Rise, which got dropped in May 2021. After the show was announced to be coming back — getting bailed out by the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) — last September, we finally have a better idea of when it will be back.

On Tuesday (Jan. 11) All Rise star Simone Missick announced, on the All Rise Instagram, that the 20-episode order made by OWN will debut in this spring. You can watch that announcement below — and it came with a bit of a bonus.

All Rise, if you've never watched, is a legal drama that focuses on Los Angeles-based judges, public defenders and prosecutors. Missick stars as Judge Lola Carmichael, who starts the show making the move from deputy district attorney to judge. And, no shock here: she's breaking all the rules.

A post shared by All Rise (@allriseown) A photo posted by on

Yes, OWN is priming the pump for the debut of its latest acquisition by broadcasting seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, starting from the beginning. If you want to watch the first two seasons for yourself on your own schedule, they're on-demand on Hulu. This gives the existing OWN audience who's never watched All Rise a chance to try out the show, and possibly catch up if they love it.

In the clip, Missick announced that season 3 has a theme: "new beginnings." How fitting for a show on a new network. She also noted that the cast will start filming the series soon. How soon? Missick said "in the next few days," so the cast is likely arriving on set as you read this post.

Analysis: Un-canceling All Rise is clever strategy from OWN

Missick also promoted OWN's latest drama series The Kings of Napa, which is premiering after the re-aired episodes of All Rise. Launching any new series that isn't a spinoff or sequel is tough these days, so we have to give credit to OWN for finding a way to make the debut of The Kings of Napa a bigger event by giving it an interesting lead-in.

Because All Rise will likely bring its own audience to the party. OWN president Tina Perry is quoted by TVLine as saying "All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2."

And this new pairing seems like it could create a pattern. The Kings of Napa has an eight-episode run, so we may see the new All Rise rise to OWN by the time that first season is over, and the shows could stay paired.

OWN is on cable, but also available on many over-the-top services, such as fuboTV (one of the best streaming services and one of our top picks for the best cable TV alternatives).

Check out our guide to the biggest canceled TV shows or series ending in 2022 for more news about what's ending (or already over).