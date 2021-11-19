This amazing Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal saves you $400 for Black Friday

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most impressive foldable phone you can buy. And thanks to a Black Friday deal through Samsung, you can put a serious dent in the phone's formidable price.

Samsung has already taken $250 off the price of the regular $1,799 starting price for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. You can save even more by trading in your current phone — up to $900, which potentially lowers the cost of the phone to $699.

In addition to the lower cost, Samsung is throwing in a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds. That normally costs $149. So even without a trade-in rebate, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold and a well-reviewed pair of earbuds at a $400 discount.

There's a caveat to the trade-in rebate if you go that route — you'll need a very recent phone in good condition to get the full discount. A Galaxy Z Fold 2, for example, will qualify for a $900 rebate from Samsung. However, even an older device can bring back a generous return — trading in an iPhone X could get you up to $400 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on top of Samsung's existing $250 discount.

As you'll see in our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review, it's a big improvement over Samsung's previous foldable efforts, with a durable design and a big 7.6-inch external display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (The external 6.2-inch cover display offers the fast refresh rate as well.) Samsung added support for the Galaxy S Pen, though that's sold as a separate accessory, and more apps have been optimized to take advantage of the Galaxy Z Fold 3's super-sized screen.

Foldable phones aren't for everybody, but if you've been eager to try out such a device, Samsung's lower price takes away some of the high barrier to entry — especially if you can trade in your current phone for an even bigger discount. It's one of the many Black Friday phone deals that have already cropped up, and we're expecting to see a lot more between now and the end of the month.