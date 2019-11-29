This amazing $649 MacBook Air deal blows all Black Friday laptops away

It doesn't get cheaper than this. In fact, this Black Friday laptop deal is so cheap it will probably go out of stock fast. Right now Amazon has the 2017 MacBook Air on sale for just $649 . That’s $349 off the list pricing, which is the lowest price ever for this machine.

More importantly, this deal only lasts for Black Friday itself, so make you act fast.

MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon

The 13-inch MacBook Air is the cheapest it has ever been and impresses with its comfortable keyboard, long battery life and a generous number of ports.View Deal

This version of the 13-inch MacBook Air comes with a 13-inch display (1440 x 900), an Intel Core i5 processor, and 128GB storage. You also have a pair of USB 3 ports and a Thunderbolt 2 port, plus an SD Card slot. The battery is rated for 12 hours of continuous web surfing.

This version lacks the Retina display, Touch ID and other perks of the new 2019 MacBook Air, but the discount you’re getting in return here -- and the comfier keyboard -- makes up for the less advanced features.

See our Black Friday Laptop deals page for more savings. And for an overview of the best deals we’ve found so far across all different sorts of tech, check out our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals hub pages.