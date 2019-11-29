This 90% off Xbox Live Gold Black Friday deal is somehow real

On the Xbox, multiplayer gaming doesn't come this cheap, as multiple Black Friday deals are here to chop subscriptions down to more manageable prices. Those include both 1 and 3-month deals, so you can find what suits your immediate or long term needs.

So, let's start with the steepest sale: Microsoft is offering 90% off one month of Xbox Live Gold. That membership also includes discounted prices (up to 75%!) on other games, and — oh yeah — 2 to 4 free games.

If you want more? Well, I've got something for the more demanding audience. Best Buy's got a $20 off deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Wondering what's so ultimate about that deal? Well, Game Pass has 100+ console and PC games for you to play during that subscription.

Can Xbox gaming subscriptions get any cheaper? Well, we're going to be waiting to see what Cyber Monday deals arrive for us to dive into once the weekend's over.