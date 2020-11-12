This 70-inch 4K TV just crashed to $399 in Best Buy Black Friday sale

November is known for great Black Friday TV deals, especially for larger TVs. If you've been waiting the ultimate big-screen score, this Best Buy Black Friday deal will blow your mind.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $399.99. That's $250 off and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Hisense 70" 4K Smart TV: was $649 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Hisense H65 series is a budget 4K TV that offers HDR support (Dolby Vision/HDR10), built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast and a voice remote. At $399, it's one of the biggest steals we've seen this Black Friday season.View Deal

The H65 series sits towards the budget-end of Hisense's TV lineup. That said, it doesn't skimp on features. It's powered by Android TV and offers many premium features like a voice remote, HDR support (Dolby Vision/HDR10), and DTS Virtual X, which promises full, three-dimensional surround sound.

When it comes to streaming and apps, the H65 series offers plenty of options, supporting over 5,000 apps. These include Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube and more.

Did we mention this TV measures 70 inches? For the price, you'd be hard pressed to find as good as a TV for as little as $399. By comparison, Walmart has a 75-inch Hisense 4K Roku TV on sale for $598. That's almost $200 more for only a little bit more screen real estate.

