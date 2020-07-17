ThinkPad X1 Carbon price crashes even lower, now just $919

Back to school sales are in full swing right now, which means we're seeing some of the best laptop deals of the year.

For instance, right now you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon on sale for $919.99 via coupon "CLEARANCE8". (The coupon is automatically applied at checkout). That's $30 cheaper than last week's deal and the cheapest ThinkPad X1 we've seen all year. Today's deal also packs a better 10th-gen Intel CPU, whereas last week's deal housed an 8th-gen CPU.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the ultimate business machine. As part of Lenovo's Cyber Monday in July sale, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $919.99, which is $30 cheaper than it was last week and the best ThinkPad deal we've seen all year. This config also packs a 10th-gen Intel CPU, whereas last week's deal housed an 8th-gen CPU. The current config on sale features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The coupon should be added to your cart automatically, but if not — use code "CLEARANCE8" to get this price.View Deal

The 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon sports a lightweight carbon fiber design, best-in-class keyboard, and long battery life. It's one of the best laptops you can get. Not only has it made it to our list of top laptops, but we've found it's the best productivity laptop you can buy.

We also like that it doesn't skimp on ports. You get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and an HDMI port. This laptop only hits this price point on major holidays, so get it while you can.