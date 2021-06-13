These RTX 30-series gaming laptop deals save you over $450

Amazon's big sale is roughly a week away. But as we've said before, Amazon won't be the only retailer offering Prime Day deals. Dell, for instance, is currently taking up to $442 off select RTX 30-series laptops. Plus, we've found a Dell coupon that takes an extra $50 off the current sale price.

For instance, right now you can get the Alienware M15 R4 with RTX 3060 for just $1,499 via coupon "50OFF699". That's the least-expensive RTX-based machine in Dell's sale. It's also one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in recent weeks. Other RTX deals you can get include:

RTX 30-series laptop deals

Lowest price! Alienware M15 R4 w/ RTX 3060: was $1,548 now $1,499 @ Dell

If you looking for the cheapest Alienware RTX-powered laptop, the buck stops here. However, despite its price this M15 R4 doesn't disappoint. You get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and RTX 3060 6GB graphics. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,499.39.View Deal

Alienware M15 R4 w/ RTX 3080: was $2,087 now $2,038 @ Dell

Thanks to its RTX 3080 GPU, this laptop should be perfect for just about any type of gamer. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and RTX 3080 8GB graphics. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $2,038.39.View Deal

Alienware M17 R4 w/ 3070: was $2,332 now $2,283 @ Dell

This configuration of the Alienware M17 R4 packs an RTX 3070 GPU under the hood. You also get a 17.3-inch 1080p 360Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3070 8GB graphics. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $2,283.39.View Deal

Alienware M15 R4 w/ RTX 3080: was $2,577 now $2,528 @ Dell

This Alienware M15 R4 configuration packs the most storage of all the laptops currently on sale. It boasts a 15.6-inch 1080p 300Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB RAID0 SSD with 512GB SSD, and RTX 3080 GPU. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $2,528.39.View Deal