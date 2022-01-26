These pacifiers were just recalled due to a choking hazard

A popular silicone baby pacifier has been recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

Mushie has recalled its FRIGG Silicone Pacifier due to reports that a piece of the pacifier can detach and potentially get caught in an infant's mouth. Specifically, the base of the silicone nipple has a small slit, which can cause it to separate from the round plastic shield part of the pacifier.

While there have been no injuries reported to date, Mushie issued the recall after receiving eight reports in the U.S. and about 200 reports elsewhere of the nipple detaching.

The recall affects the roughly 333,725 pacifiers sold between April and December 2021 at SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil' Tulips, Olivia & Jade Company, and online at www.mushie.com and www.amazon.com. It came in two sizes (0–6 months and 6–18 months) and two designs: one with a round plastic shield, and one with a scalloped plastic shield. The pacifiers are available in roughly 40 colors.

More details can be found at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Mushie Frigg pacifier recall: What to do

If you purchased a Mushie Frigg pacifier, you can receive a full refund or credit. Consumers should cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie & Co at: mushie.com/pages/recalls.

You can also call Mushie & Co at 877-687-4431 ET Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@mushie.com, or online at www.mushie.com and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page or at mushie.com/pages/recalls for more information.