The Witcher season 2 teaser trailer reveals first footage of Ciri training

Don't blink or you'll miss The Witcher season 2 teaser trailer, which was released during the last day of Netflix's Geeked Week. The mercilessly short video lasts just 12 seconds and focuses on Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), who Geeked Week tweeted is "lost in the woods no more." The event also revealed that Netflix and video game developer CD Projekt Red are holding WitcherCon next month.

This is the first footage fans have seen of The Witcher season 2, which wrapped filming in April and is due to be released by the end of the year. The teaser shows flashes of Ciri in the woods, sitting in the glow of a fire, riding a horse and wielding a sword.

Other quick moments reveal Elder Speech notations, a dagger, a bloody carcass and a garment embroidered with a lion — a reference to Ciri's alias as the Lion Cub of Cintra.

While not much is known about the plot of season 2, fans expect that Geralt will take Ciri to Kaer Morhen to train and discover her abilities.

Along with Allan, Henry Cavill will be back as Geralt of Rivia. Anya Chalotra is also returning as Yennefer of Vengerberg, though the character's fate was up in the air at the end of season 1. Several new cast members are joining The Witcher season 2, including Kristofer Hivju (best known as Tormund on Game of Thrones) as Nivellen.

The Witcher is one of Netflix's most popular shows, so much so that Netflix has ordered a prequel series titled Blood Origin about the first Witcher as well as an animated movie.

More info about The Witcher and the spinoffs may be unveiled at WitcherCon, which was also announced during Geeked Week.

Netflix and game developer CD Projekt Red are teaming up to host the virtual event, which is taking place July 9. The digital convention will stream on both the hosts' YouTube and Twitch channels.

According to the WitcherCon website, fans will get exclusive first looks, news and making-of content about The Witcher games, live action series, anime film and merchandise. However, there will not be announcement of a new Witcher game.