The Walking Dead season 10: Release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

More zombies are coming your way on The Walking Dead season 10's second half.

The AMC drama returns for season 10B soon and will follow up on the nail-biting cliffhangers from the November midseason finale. Fans will finally find out the fates of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), who are trapped in a cave with a horde of walkers.

Star Danai Gurira is expected to depart the show in the back half of The Walking Dead season 10, so expect to see some kind of resolution for Michonne, who set sail to look for high-powered weapons.

Here’s everything we know about The Walking Dead season 10 part 2 (also referred to as 10B) including its release date, cast, plot, and more.

The Walking Dead season 10B premieres Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

FOX UK will be airing the show the next day on Monday, Feb. 24.

The Walking Dead season 10 episodes: How many are there and what are the episode titles?

The Walking Dead season 10 has already aired eight episodes. The back half of the season will have eight more episodes. AMC has revealed three of the episode titles:

The Walking Dead season 10 episode 9: “Squeeze”

The Walking Dead season 10 episode 10: “Stalker”

The Walking Dead season 10 episode 11: “Morning Star”

There’s also an episode in The Walking Dead season 10B titled “Walk With Us.”

Is there a The Walking Dead season 10 trailer?

Yes, AMC has released two The Walking Dead season 10B teaser trailers. Here’s the first one, titled “Spies”:

And the second one is called “Darkness”:

AMC also released the first scene of the midseason premiere, which features Carol (Melissa McBride) screaming as she realizes that she's been lured into a trap by Alpha and the Whisperers:

The Walking Dead season 10 cast: Who’s in it?

(Image credit: Eliza Morse/AMC)

The Walking Dead season 10B brings back most of the cast members from the first half of the season.

Norman Reedus as Daryl

Melissa McBride as Carol

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Christian Serratos as Rosita

Ross Marquand as Aaron

Josh McDermitt as Eugene

Seth Gilliam as Gabriel

Khary Payton as Ezekiel

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan

Samantha Morton as Alpha

Ryan Hurst as Beta

Lauren Ridloff as Connie

Cooper Andrews as Jerry

Callan McAuliffe as Alden

Nadia Hilker as Magna

Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko

Angel Theory as Kelly

Thora Birch as Mary

AMC has not announced any new cast members for The Walking Dead season 10 part 2. However, several actors are likely to depart if characters are killed off. And fans are well aware that Gurira will only appear in a handful of episodes before leaving the series.

There is a small chance that Lauren Cohan could return as Maggie. The actress left the series in season 9 to star in the short-lived ABC show Whiskey Cavalier. After it was canceled, Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang announced at New York Comic Con in October 2019 that Cohan would be coming back. While Maggie is not expected to appear until season 11, it’s possible Cohan could make a cameo toward the end of season 10.

The Walking Dead season 10 plot: What to expect

The war with the Whisperers will continue to take center stage on The Walking Dead season 10 part 2. AMC’s official synopsis reads, "The collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whisperers once and for all. Otherwise, Alpha will ensure they face a certain doom."

The Walking Dead season 10 episode 9, titled "Squeeze," will follow up on the precarious situation of several key characters. The midseason finale ended with Daryl, Carol, Aaron, Magna, Connie, Jerry, and Kelly trapped in a cave with a horde of walkers that Alpha had gathered together. To get out, they will not only have to evade zombies but the sadistic Whisperers.

And even if they manage to survive, the group will still have to face Alpha, who seems to have recruited Negan to her side. Then again, the former Saviours leader might be playing her and is secretly using this as an opportunity to kill Alpha.

Another huge cliffhanger was Michonne sailing away with Virgil to find bigger weapons at an abandoned naval base. Whether she finds those weapons and is able to bring them back to Alexandria remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, back at home, Gabriel unleashed his inner demons by killing Dante. Now that his moral code has been compromised, will the once pacifist priest completely break bad? Walking Dead fans are also speculating that Gabriel may die in an upcoming zombie attack on Alexandria.

In the comics, the Whisperers organize an incursion of walkers into the community and Andrea is bitten and dies in the chaos. However, in the show, Andrea is long dead, so it’s possible that Gabriel is killed that way, instead.