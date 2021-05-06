The ultimate iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories are here — and they start at $19

Had you forgotten about the iPhone 12's magnetic back and MagSafe accessories? We wouldn't blame you, but a new range of compatible accessories are here to breathe new life into this underappreciated iPhone feature.

Phone case and lens maker Moment has announced its Moment for MagSafe line of cases and mounts for the iPhone 12. These are hardly new product categories for iPhone accessories. However, the use of MagSafe means they're super easy to attach and remove, which is useful given that may need to use your iPhone to answer a message or call while you're lining up the iPhone to take a photo.

The stainless steel mounts feature the company's custom (M)Force magnets, and a grippy rubber backing pad to provide a secure fit on either a case or a bare iPhone. Once attached, they are designed to fit onto tripods, car vents or walls, or to attach more accessories to the iPhone via an unpowered "cold shoe" fitting, such as an external microphone or light source.

As for the cases, these are made of either polycarbonate or TPU plastic, with several colors on offer, including options for a walnut or canvas finish. These feature magnets on the inside, but also offer an attachment point for a wrist strap and an optional lens mount insert if you own Moment-made lens attachments.

If you're a Samsung user who's jealous of the iPhone's magnets, then Moment has you covered. It offers (M)Force compatible cases for the Galaxy S21, which allows access to the same mounting system without needing inbuilt magnets.

Apple's own range of MagSafe accessories includes the MagSafe charger, wallet and silicone and leather cases. The charger proved useful since the magnets mean it's a breeze to attach and start charging your phone. The wallets however have been widely criticised for lacking strength and easily falling off the back of the iPhone 12 when removing them from a pocket.

If these accessories sound like the iPhone 12 companions you've been waiting for, they're available from Moment's website or Amazon. Unfortunately, it looks like there's already quite a bit of demand based on the "back-order" labels on the Momentum store pages, so be prepared to wait for a restock.