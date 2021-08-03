The Suicide Squad post-credits scenes explained: Here’s what happened

The Suicide Squad contains not one, but two post-credit scenes. One that comes very early in the credits, and one is placed all the way at the very end. After you’ve enjoyed directors James Gunn, shall we say, interesting taste in credits music.

If you’ve seen The Suicide Squad you might be wondering what these two scenes mean for the future of the squad, and the DCEU as a whole. However, if you’ve not seen the film yet, then consider this your SPOILER WARNING. The film is gloriously entertaining and well worth seeing in theatres or streaming via HBO Max — so go and enjoy it unspoiled first, then come back here.

Okay, now that you’ve seen the film (or opted to ignore our advice) let’s break down both post-credits scenes and explore what just happened — and what it means for future Suicide Squad films.

Weasel actually survived

(Image credit: Warner)

One of the deepest DC cuts in The Suicide Squad is the inclusion of Weasel (Sean Gunn). A hideous-looking humanoid creature that first debuted in the comics in 1985. While it appeared that he drowned during the initial beach landing on Corto Maltese, Savant (Michael Rooker) might have been a little hasty declaring him dead.

The first post-credit scene reveals that Weasel actually survived his ordeal. We see him regain consciousness and wander off into the jungle in this brief sequence. Does this mean that Weasel might be getting his own spin-off movie or could play a prominent role in a future Suicide Squad movie?

Probably not. Weasel is definitely a disposable comic-relief character in The Suicide Squad and he’ll almost certainly stay that way. He might make a small cameo in a potential sequel, but it’s also just as likely that this post-credits scene is the last we’ll hear from the bizarre creature.

Peacemaker will be back

(Image credit: Warner)

During the third act of The Suicide Squad, it’s revealed that Peacemaker (John Cena) actually has his own secret agenda. The peace-loving anti-hero is in fact helping Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) cover up the US’s involvement in the human experiments committed in Corto Maltese.

This brings him directly into conflict with both Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) and Bloodsport (Idris Elba). The latter shoots Peacemaker in the throat in dramatic fashion as the facility around them collapses. It seemed all but certain that Peacemaker had died.

But the second bonus scene that plays right at the very end of the credits proves otherwise. Peacemaker has been pulled from the rubble, likely under the instruction of Waller. We see two of her aids visit a hospital where Peacemaker is being treated for his injuries, including the aforementioned throat with a bullet hole in it.

Peacemaker’s apparent death being a fakeout shouldn’t come as a great shock to DC fans who have been keeping paying attention. John Cena has already confirmed that he will be returning to the role for a Peacemaker television series that will debut on HBO Max in January 2022.

Waller’s two aids, John Economos (Steve Agee) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), are also confirmed to return for the series. The show will likely see them act as handlers who help Peacemaker in his mission to “save the f***ing world.”

The series is also set to explore the origins of the character. Does that mean we'll be learning why he’s obsessed with achieving peace at any cost?

There's no doubt that Peacemaker will seek some form of revenge on Bloodsport as well. Unfortunately, that will have to wait because (as far as we know) Idris Elba isn’t set to feature in the spinoff television series. Perhaps the pairs grudge match will be saved for a third Suicide Squad movie?