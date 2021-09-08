The Sims 4 is getting a free content update, but there's a catch

The Sims 4 is getting a free content update, but only if you have the Spa Day game pack from 2015.

If you’ve not been using fan-made mods, you’ve probably been waiting for something new to do in The Sims 4 since the Country Living pack that was released in July. But this Spa Day update contains some new wellness-focused aspirations for your Sims: Zen Guru, Self-Care Specialist, and Inner Peace. As well as this, there are new activities: manicure, pedicure, and face mask.

Nail art has been a long-awaited feature in The Sims 4, with many people resorting to mods to add it into the game. It doesn’t seem like much for the developers of Sims 4 to add themselves, especially when many long-time fans thought The Sims 4 lacked content compared to previous games in the series. But we can’t complain about new stuff being added to the game, especially if it’s free (well, if you’ve already bought the Spa Day DLC).

What we really want is some brand-new stuff, especially things that aren’t as easily added to the game with mods. But with a new Sims game reportedly being in the works from EA, it’s uncertain whether or not The Sims 4 will continue to get much support in the coming years before the release.

The previously mentioned Country Living pack did come at a good time to revitalize interest in the game, and before this there had been a trend of EA releasing either one or two expansion packs a year for The Sims 4.

Of course, we'd love The Sims 4 to continue getting new content and upgrades up until the release of the next game in the series. But we wouldn’t mind sacrificing that development time if it meant the prospective Sims 5 got enough content at launch to feel like a fully fleshed-out experience, which many felt wasn't the case with The Sims 4.

With development costs for triple-A games continually getting higher, studios have to do what they can to subsidise this. However, releasing games light on content at full price and locking “extra” features behind paid DLC is starting to get tiresome for consumers.