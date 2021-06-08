The Sandman teaser reveals first look at Netflix comic adaptation

Get ready to enter the World of Dreams on Netflix. The Sandman released a sneak peek during Geeked Week, providing the first behind-the-scenes look at the adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved comic book.

Gaiman himself hosted the teaser video, which sees the executive producer touring the sets of The Sandman. "For 32 years, anybody who read Sandman, read the comics. That world is ending," he said. "I’m here at Shepperton Studios and I’m getting to see what happens when you bring dreams to life."

As Gaiman explains, The Sandman is set in the realm of the Dreaming, which is ruled by Morpheus aka Dream (Tom Sturridge). He can move between his realm and that of the human world. Then, he is captured and held captive by the occultist Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance), triggering reality itself to be threatened. When Morpheus escapes, he must work to fix his cosmic and human mistakes.

In the sneak peek, Gaiman seems stunned as he checks out concept art, props and costumes. Sandman fans will spy key items like Morpheus’ ruby, helmet and bag of sand.

"Our art department, our set decorators, our production designers, they are wizards," he gushes. "They are absolute magicians and to see what they've conjured here, it's like walking around inside your own dream."

(Image credit: Netflix)

When he sees a set that will be familiar to comic book readers, Gaiman can't help but gasp, "Holy s--t. This is amazing."

The Sandman also stars Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer (and a very different version from the one played by Tom Ellis in Lucifer). The cast includes: Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, the librarian of the Dreaming; Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, a nightmare who escaped the Dreaming; Asim Chaudhry as Abel; Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain; Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Dream's sister; Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Dream's sibling; Donna Preston as Despair, Desire's twin; Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, an occult detective and ancestor of John Constantine; and Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew, Dream's raven.

Everyone involved seems to be a Sand-fan. "This is Sandman being made for people who love Sandman by people who love Sandman," Gaiman says.