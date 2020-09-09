The Photography Show and The Video Show kicks off Sept. 20 — sign up for free

The Photography Show & The Video Show are back for yet another installment — and this time, you can enjoy them from the comfort of your couch. The long-running photography and video exhibition has switched to a virtual format for 2020, allowing you to check out tons of new products and expert panels. And it's totally free!

Running from September 20 to 21, The Photography Show & The Video Show 2020 will feature more than 130 exhibitors and 170 panels and demos, and will provide your first look at many exciting new product reveals.

Top brands such as Canon, Nikon, Olympus and Sony will be featured in the virtual exhibit halls, allowing you to enjoy live demos and ask questions directly to company representatives. Photographers and videographers will be able to take advantage of over 100 tutorials and save on top equipment via a variety of exclusive deals.

The show's virtual Main Stage will feature six total programs, including:

Out & About : For outdoor photography & filmmaking

: For outdoor photography & filmmaking Create & Motivate : Interviews with David Yarrow, Sarah Waiswa and Doug Allan

: Interviews with David Yarrow, Sarah Waiswa and Doug Allan Editing & Post-production featuring Julieanne Kost

featuring Julieanne Kost Connect: Essential business and marketing guides

Essential business and marketing guides Photo Skills

Video Skills

Attendees can also check out photo galleries and peruse the analogue spotlight to get a look at the resurgence of old-school, non-digital photography. Other highlights include the Exhibitor Academy for panels from top brands, as well as the Burst Mode Hub for reviews of the latest gear. Better yet, a special charity auction will be held to support the Disabled Photographers' Society.

Ready to enjoy the best of the photography and videography world from the comfort of home? You can sign up for The Photography Show & The Video show right here!