The Many Saints of Newark: Sopranos prequel release date, trailer and more

I woke up this morning and got myself a look at The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film coming to theaters and HBO Max this fall. Yes, for those who haven't thought about the Soprano families and their misdeeds along the Garden State Parkway since that abrupt final moment, you're going to get a chance to have dinner with Uncle Junior, Livia and the rest of the Sopranos.

But what's a Sopranos movie without Tony? Well, we don't have to ask, as Michael Gandolfini is going to portray the younger version of his father's iconic role. And just look at him in the above poster and below photo — and try and tell me he doesn't have the glare and the laugh down already.

The film, which looks to track Tony's rise from student at school to a player in the local waste management industry, is directed by Sopranos vet Alan Taylor (who won an Emmy for the episode "Kennedy and Heidi" and written by series creator David Chase and writer Lawrence Konner.

Call your boys and tell them The Many Saints of Newark hits theaters on October 1.

The good news for anyone who'd rather watch it at home (like we did with every Sopranos episode) is that the movie will also debut on HBO Max on that same date. You'll want to stream The Many Saints of Newark quickly, though, as it will only be on the service for 31 days, so expect it to disappear once November hits.

The Many Saints of Newark trailer

A recording of the late James Gandolfini (as Tony Soprano) talks over the start of the first trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, as we learn he was "brought up to follow codes." Codes that include beating up people for calling young Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) names.

Then, we jump to a parent teacher meeting where one of young Tony's teachers is trying to convince Livia Soprano (Vera Farmingo) that Tony has a high IQ, that he's a leader. Livia chortles to that news. Tony then is seen trying to get into the family business. We'll let you see the rest.

The Many Saints of Newark cast

(Image credit: Barry Wetcher)

We've got a lot of familiar names here, played by new faces. We have to start with Michael Gandolfini (Ocean's 8) who is starring as the younger version of the character that made his father (James Gandolfini) famous: Tony Soprano. Gandolfini told ET that his father didn't want him to be an actor, but instead advised him to be a director or someone else in a more powerful role.

Jon Bernthal (The Punisher on Netflix) is playing Giovanni "Johnny Boy" Soprano, Tony's father, while his mother Livia Soprano is played by Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring films). Corey Stoll (House of Cards) is playing Junior Soprano, while Billy Magnussen (Made for Love) is Paulie Walnuts.

(Image credit: Barry Wetcher)

The rest of the announced cast is as follows:

John Magaro as Silvio Dante

Michela De Rossi in a TBA role

Ray Liotta in a TBA role

Joey Diaz in a TBA role

Nick Vallelonga in a TBA role

Leslie Odom Jr. in a TBA role