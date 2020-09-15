The Mandalorian season 2 trailer is here — this is the way to your Baby Yoda fix

This is the way ... to The Mandalorian season 2 trailer.

Disney Plus released the first trailer for the second season of the Baby Yoda show, er, The Mandalorian, which is just a few weeks away from its premiere on October 30. Season 2 follow the continuing adventures of the titular bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and The Child, who remains extremely adorable.

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer kicks off where season 1 left off, with Din Djarin and Baby Yoda jetting off into space to find the latter's home world. That quest will involve finding the Jedi, though Mando is rather incredulous about it.

"You expect me to search the galaxy and return this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?" he wonders.

And Baby Yoda isn't safe yet from the machinations of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who was thwarted from taking the Child on Nevarro when his TIE fighter crashed. But he survived and is now wielding the deadly Darksaber. Baby Yoda's surrogate dad will have his work cut out for him.

The trailer teases season 2 will jump around the galaxy far, far away as often as last year's episodes did. Mando and Baby Yoda travel to a snowy planet, board a ship on the open seas and attend an alien wrestling match.

We also see former shock trooper Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), who remained on Nevarro to rebuild and fortify. An Entertainment Weekly cover story revealed new Mandalorian season 2 photos and details that indicate Cara and Greef will get their own storylines apart from Mando and Baby Yoda.

But the most tantalizing glimpse in the trailer is of a mysterious woman in a hood, played by WWE wrestler Sasha Banks. Who is she ... and does she have a connection to the Jedi?

She is the only new face seen in the trailer, though there are rumors about the cast members joining season 2. Rosario Dawson is reportedly playing Jedi trainee Ahsoka Tano, while Temuera Morrison (Jango Fett in the prequels) could be on board as the iconic Boba Fett. And Katee Sackoff has been linked to the role of Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian leader who once possessed the Darksaber.