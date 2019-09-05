The iPhone 12 Could Bring Back Touch ID (Report)

When I put together my iPhone 11 mental wish list , Touch ID was among the top desires. In fact, I've held out on upgrading my iPhone 8 Plus because I don't want to forfeit what I consider the easiest way to unlock an iPhone.

Now there's hope, but it looks like I'll have to wait.

A Bloomberg report today says Apple is developing in-screen fingerprint recognition technology for as early as next year’s iPhones.

Bloomberg cited a source familiar with the plans, saying the technology is in testing. In-display fingerprint readers are standard in the iPhone’s Android rivals , namely the Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+ . and Galaxy S10 lineup.

Apple began moving away from Touch ID biometrics when the iPhone X debuted with ultra-thin bezels in 2017. Since 2018, Apple stopped selling iPhones with Touch ID entirely. Rather, Face ID is the preferred method of gaining entry into an Apple smartphone. Aside from manual passcode entry, of course.

The alleged fingerprint reader would reside within the screen, letting users scan their saved fingerprints on a large portion of the display. Bloomberg’s source said the technology would work in tandem with the existing Face ID system.

This news supports the patent filed by Apple in February , which outlines display fingerprint-sensing tech that scans with vibrations to measure an object that’s pressed up against the glass of the display.