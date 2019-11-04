The Galaxy S11 Will Have a New 108MP Camera (Report)

As good as the Galaxy S10 is, Samsung's flagship has fallen behind the iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 4 when it comes to photo quality. We've seen it with our own eyes in face off and after face off.

The good news? Samsung's new Galaxy S11 coming early next year should up the ante.

According to the consistent Twitter leaker Ice Universe , there is a ‘high probability’ that Samsung will add a 108-megapixel sensor to the Galaxy S11.

The Galaxy S11 has a high probability of using a new 108MP sensor.November 4, 2019

This is what many Samsung watchers have been hoping for, since it’s a huge upgrade on the 12MP and 16MP sensors currently in the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 . This could be just the shot in the arm Samsung’s phones need to even the score with Apple and Google.

Samsung announced a 1080MP sensor, named the Isocell Bright HMX , back in August 2019. It was designed in partnership with Xiaomi, which has already declared that it will be using the sensor first in one of its Redmi branded phones. The camera is capable of capturing 27MP pixel-merged images, (much like 48MP cameras take pixel merged 12MP images by default), and can record 6K video at 30fps, according to Samsung.

However, because Ice Universe has labeled this 108MP camera as new, it could be a second-generation sensor from Samsung.

The Korean company has also created the Isocell Bright GW1, a 64MP sensor using similar technology, which has just debuted on the Galaxy A70s , one of the higher specced phones in the Galaxy A budget line of phones.

The S11’s other sensors could include one with 5x optical zoom, beating the iPhone 11 (2x) and matching the excellent but unlucky Huawei P30 Pro. Another more unusual rumor is that the S11 could include a spectrometer , allowing you to check an object’s physical makeup and providing benefits like health monitoring or checking if food is fit to eat.