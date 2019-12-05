The Galaxy S11 could crush iPhone 11 Pro with 8K video recording

We heard a few weeks ago rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S11 having the ability to record 8K video, based both on leaked software and hardware information. If this wasn’t enough for you, there’s now another source that supports this rumor.

An unknown source speaking to SamMobile has apparently confirmed that the S11 will be capable of 8K video recording. This backs up the findings of XDA Developers, who found support for 8K video in Samsung’s latest Camera app update , along with other new features named Director’s View, Single Take Photo and Night Hyperlapse. This update also apparently teased support for Samsung’s enormous 108MP camera sensor, which may also be coming to the S11.

The other piece of evidence is the newest Samsung CPU, the Exynos 9820 , which also features 8K video compatibility. Its other notable features include a new neural processing unit (NPU), support for up to five cameras, and the expected boost in performance and power efficiency.

The Galaxy S11 will replace the Galaxy S10 next year, at a launch that’s assumed to be taking place in February 2020 during Mobile World Congress. The S10 is capable of recording 4K video at 60 frames per second, which is already fairly impressive, but the S11 looks like it will be a huge improvement if these leaks are correct. This rumored S11 camera would also top the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which also record video at 4K and 60 fps.

Other rumored features for the S11 include a punch-hole display with a central selfie camera like the Galaxy Note 10 , the 108MP camera plus four other rear sensors in an enormous camera bump , and 5G compatibility from the newest Exynos and Snapdragon processors.