The Flash movie cast, logo, release date, trailer, Michael Keaton as Batman and latest news

The Flash movie is bigger than its name might suggest. It may seem low-key, but it's probably going to be the biggest DCEU movie this side of the Snyder Cut. That's because it will be the big reset for the world of DC movies.

The Flash is pretty unique in that his character can actually travel through time. The film will use this to tell its own version of Flashpoint, a 2011 DC Comics story arc that changed the character histories for many top-tier superheroes we're already familiar with. That means we'll be getting Batman in The Flash movie. Or, rather, we're getting two Batmen.

The Flash movie cast

While we'll get to all things Batman below, the biggest news of The Flash movie's cast is the re-casting of Barry Allen's father. Billy Crudup is out and Rob Livingston (Office Space) is in. That news was broken by Variety in March 2021, which noted that Billy Crudup's conflicts with filming Apple TV Plus' The Morning Show got in the way.

While The Flash movie will have a Supergirl, don't expect The CW star Melissa Benoist. The role has been filled by Sasha Calle, best known for her time on The Young and the Restless as Lola Rosales.

Since this is a space-time-continuum-breaking film, linking Earth 1 and 2, we can expect the unexpected when it comes to who could appear in The Flash movie. We have two men appearing as Batman, why not alternate versions of other characters? The full cast (so far) is as follows:

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash

Ben Affleck as Batman / Bruce Wayne

Michael Keaton as Batman / Bruce Wayne

Ron Livingston as Henry Allen

Kiersey Clemons as Iris West

Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen

Sasha Calle as Supergirl

Rudy Mancuso in a TBA role

The Flash movie: Michael Keaton as Batman

Per The Wrap, Michael Keaton is confirmed to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in The Flash movie. In a previous interview, Keaton expressed worries about filming during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but he has already reported to the set.

This follows the news that Keaton will be one of three Batman actors in the current DC film run. You've got Robert Pattinson in The Batman movie coming in 2022, and both Ben Affleck and Keaton in The Flash.

The Flash movie logo

To celebrate the start of production, director Andy Muschietti (It, It Chapter 2) shared an animation that reveals The Flash movie's rather electric logo.

A post shared by Andy Muschietti (@andy_muschietti) A photo posted by on

No matter how fast we want The Flash's production to proceed, it's still going to be a bit of a wait. The film is scheduled for a Nov. 4, 2022 release.

The Flash movie trailer

There are many clips on YouTube that have been presented as The Flash movie trailers, but none are legit. Since production has just started, we don't expect a real trailer until later this year or early 2022.