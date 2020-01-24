Feast your eyes on the first official Galaxy S20 renders

After seeing many unofficial attempts to render Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series based on the many leaks about its features and various CAD models, here are the alleged official renders taken from Samsung’s press materials. There’s also a few small feature leaks about the camera and the shape of the handsets.

(Image credit: 91 Mobiles/Ishan Agarwal)

The renders were published by 91 Mobiles , courtesy of Ishan Agarwal . Looking first at the S20 Ultra in its Cosmic Gray color, we can see that previous fan renders almost nailed it. Although the display has a black wallpaper in this image, you can still see the central punch-hole for the selfie camera.

On the back, three of the four camera sensors (108MP main, 44MP ultra-wide and time-of-flight) are arranged in a rectangle with the flash. The 100x ‘Space Zoom’ telephoto sensor is set apart in a slightly different finish, but within the single camera bump.

A leaked render of the Galaxy S20 Plus. (Image credit: 91 Mobiles/Ishan Agarwal)

The standard S20 looks pretty much the same from the front, as does the S20 Plus. The back is where the difference lies once again. The S20 and S20 Plus have much skinnier camera bumps, looking similar to the Galaxy Note 10 which first used this style, with the S20 featuring 3 cameras and the S20 Plus 4. According to previous rumors, this extra sensor will be a 12MP ultra-wide camera, with the shared sensors being a 12MP standard camera and a 64MP 3x optical zoom telephoto camera.

A leaked render of the Galaxy S20. (Image credit: 91 Mobiles/Ishan Agarwal)

In his tweets Agarwal also revealed the color options for the three S20 models. The S20 Ultra has a choice of Cosmic Gray or Cosmic Black. The S20 Plus also has the option of Cloud Blue, and the S20 has options of Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue or Cosmic Grey.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 'nona-binning' camera

Max Weinbach provides more feature information about the S20 series once again. First off, ‘nona-binning’. This is a piece of photo processing tech found on the S20 Ultra which, based on the name and on Weinbach’s description that it will help with low-light photography, sounds like it’s a unique Samsung spin on pixel-binning that happens on most main camera sensors on modern smartphones.

The other thing Weinbach had to share was about the shape of the S20. Samsung is known for its ‘Edge’ displays that have drastically curved screen edges. Echoing previous rumors, it looks like Samsung’s is taking a step back from its previous versions of these extremely curved displays. Weinbach says that even the most curved S20 Ultra will be flatter than the S10 series was, with the S20 and S20 Plus being flatter still.