The first 15-inch MacBook Air was just tipped for next year

Apple is working on the first 15-inch MacBook Air and it could arrive in 2023, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants’ quarterly report. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also reportedly developing a new entry-level iPad with a larger display.

As 9to5Mac reports, Display Supply Chain Consultants released its Quarterly Advanced IT Display Shipment and Technology report, which contains information on what Apple has coming in the future. The report is only available to folks in the display industry, but DSCC analyst Ross Young shared what he knows with 9to5Mac.

Young says that a 15-inch MacBook Air will release sometime in 2023. This tracks with what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said last year . At the time, Gurman reported that Apple considered making a larger MacBook Air but didn’t move forward with those plans. The DSCC’s quarterly report suggests Apple didn't abandon the idea for a 15-inch MacBook Air after all.

A supposed render of the Apple MacBook Air 2022. (Image credit: Jon Prosser / RendersByIan)

Young also said this 15-inch laptop will launch alongside a revamp to the current 13.3-inch MacBook Air with a “slightly larger” display. The entry-level iPad will also get a slightly larger display in 2023, though Young didn’t specify the exact size of this updated tablet.

Ross Young has a good track record when it comes to reporting on Apple’s display technologies, as Apple Insider states. Though things can obviously change, this news, alongside Gurman’s reporting from 2021, gives the report more legitimacy than run-of-the-mill rumors. A 15-inch MacBook Air, which would be the first 15-inch Air ever made, is an exciting prospect that would bring some new competition to the best 15-inch laptops on the market. But as always with unofficial reports, take things with the proverbial grain of salt.

Previous rumors have suggested that we may see a new 13-inch MacBook Air 2022 this year. The latest MacBook Air 2022 rumor has the laptop pegged for a late 2022 release . According to what we've heard, it was originally planned for a late 2021 or early 2022 release, but that was pushed back – potentially because of the ongoing global chip shortage. This 2022 MacBook Air is tipped to use an Apple M2 chip and have a brand-new design with slimmer bezels. A recent suite of leaked renders also suggest that the MacBook Air 2022 has a notch-less display .

So if you're a MacBook Air fan, there's lots to keep an eye out for this year. We'll keep bringing you all the latest updates as we hear them, so stay tuned!