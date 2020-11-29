The fastest VPN Hotspot Shield is offering an incredible VPN deal – just $2.49 a month

For most people, the best VPN will combine security, streaming performance and excellent speeds – and Hotspot Shield aces all three. And now, this incredibly fast VPN has dropped its price to the lowest it's ever been in what's one of the best VPN deals we've seen so far.

If you sign up for three years, this VPN Black Friday deal will bag you the incredible price of just $2.49 a month. That's similar to our top cheap VPN services, but none of them can reach the same blistering speeds that Hotspot Shield can.

As we said, you do have to sign up for three years, but as Hotspot Shield has only been improving in the last year or so, leapfrogging up our rankings, we're confident that you won't be left unsatisfied before your plan runs out – and seeing as this is the cheapest it's ever been, it seems like a good time to invest.

CHEAPEST EVER PRICE Hotspot Shield: just $2.49 a month – save 81%

On a three-year plan, Hotspot Shield has dropped its price from $2.99 to $2.49 a month. With speeds of 400Mbps+ it's the fastest VPN to ever take the Tom's Guide test, and it also boasts excellent privacy and simple, intuitive apps. It's a great all-round package, made even more tempting by this discount.View Deal

All-in, you'll be paying $107 for three years of cover. At less than $40 a year we reckon that's great value, and you'll have a huge 45-day money-back guarantee to test it out.

Why is this Hotspot Shield deal so good?

Hotspot Shield is all about connection speed, and it's mightily impressive. In our testing it topped out at over 400Mbps, which is well beyond what most domestic broadband lines can achieve – so, while you might not be able to get those speeds, you'll know it's not your VPN slowing you down.

In truth, we haven't always rated Hotspot Shield so highly, but recently the provider has upped its game and earnt itself fourth position in our best VPN services guide. It's great for streaming and unblocking websites, torrenting, gaming, and general day-to-day protection.

We rate ExpressVPN as the very best service on the market, with polished apps and excellent performance, but at $6.67 a month it's a fair bit more expensive. Surfshark is a great budget option, but at $2.21 a month it's not that much cheaper, and can't reach quite the same astronomical speeds as Hotspot Shield.

So, if you're after the best fast VPN on the block, Hotspot Shield could be the right choice for you.