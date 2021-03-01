The excellent dual-screen Asus ZenBook Duo is just $899 right now

March isn't renown for its laptop deals, but we've just spotted a sale on one of the most innovative laptops we've recently tested.

Today only, Newegg has the Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 on sale for $899.99. That's $400 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this laptop. Even better, you'll get a free Asus Note Sleeve Case ($19 value).

The ZenBook Duo UX481 sports a secondary 12.6-inch touchscreen that compliments its 14-inch 1080p touchscreen. The 12.6-inch ScreenPad Plus can be used to give you quick access to apps that you need to keep tabs on, but don't necessarily want taking up screen real estate. The laptop itself sports a Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's now on sale for $899.99, which is a whopping $400 off. View Deal

What makes the Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 a unique laptop is its secondary 12.6-inch touchscreen (dubbed the ScreenPad Plus). The screen compliments its 14-inch 1080p touchscreen. The ScreenPad Plus gives you quick access to apps that you need to keep tabs on, but don't necessarily want taking up screen real estate. It's great if you don't have the space for a secondary monitor.

While the ScreenPad Plus does take away the laptop's wrist rest space, if you have a wrist rest pad of your own — you won't feel a difference. Meanwhile, in our Asus ZenBook Duo 14 review, we found that its performance and endurance stands toe to toe with some of the best machines out there. In fact, the ZenBook Duo UX481 earned a spot in our best laptop guide. That's due to its solid spec sheet, which includes a Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

If you're worried the ScreenPad Plus can kill battery life, we managed to get 10 hours and 37 minutes in our tests, which isn't too far off the XPS 13's (11:07). When we turned the secondary screen off, the laptop lasted 14:11.

While pricey at its list price of $1,299.99, Newegg currently has it on sale for $899.99, which is the best price we've seen for this excellent machine.