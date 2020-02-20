The excellent Beats Solo Pro just hit their lowest price ever

Listen up, music lovers. The excellent Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are back at their lowest price ever today.

Currently, Amazon has the Beats Solo Pros on sale for $249.95. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these noise-cancelling 'phones. Even better, all colors are on sale. (Previous deals had only discounted select colors). Walmart offers the same price on all colors.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones pack everything you could want in a pair of headphones. They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're currently on sale at their lowest price ever. View Deal

The Solo Pros are among the best Beats headphones you can get and pair easily to your Bluetooth enabled phone, laptop or tablet. They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life.

In our Beats Solo Pro review, we loved their sexy, colorful design and powerful noise-cancelling technology. We gave them a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and awarded them our Editors' Choice Award for their great audio, call quality, and long battery life.

In our tests, we were floored by the Beats Solo Pros' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology. Riding the subway, the headphones drowned out a crowded train car with the music volume level at about 50%. Their noise cancelling performance comes close to that of the Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones.

Enabling transparency mode on the Solo Pros let ambient noise into the soundstage, mixing it into the music. The Solo Pros may be the best yet compared to pass-through modes we've heard on other ANC headphones.

When it comes to sound, the Solo Pros' 40mm drivers are tuned with balanced delivery in mind. This is perfect for music lovers who listen to various genres. And thanks to the H1 chip, the Solo Pros support Audio Sharing with other W1 or H1 chip Apple or Beats headphones and earbuds.

The Beats Solo Pros are a solid choice if you're looking for noise blocking, sound quality and style in your next pair of headphones.