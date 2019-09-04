The Excellent Alienware m15 Laptop Is Now $600 Off

Dell has been slashing the price of its Alienware m15 laptop all summer, but it appears the PC manufacturer has saved its best discount for last.

For a limited time, you can get the Alienware m15 for $772.72 via coupon code "IGD17". That's a whopping $607 off and the cheapest Alienware laptop we've seen all year. In fact, it's $140 cheaper than it was on Labor Day.

Alienware laptops rarely hit below $1,000, but now you can score the m15 for just $772.72 via coupon "IGD17". That's $607 off this excellent beast of a machine, which features a 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU and a GTX 1060 graphics card.View Deal

Under the hood, the Alienware m15 sports a 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hybrid drive, and a GTX 1060 graphics card. It also features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD. These specs won't break any gaming records, but it's still an excellent machine for casual gamers or anyone who wants a reliable machine for consuming or editing media.

Sister site LaptopMag gave the Alienware m15 their hard-to-get Editor's Choice award. They liked its svelte design, plethora of ports, and impressive 6:25 battery life (which is quite good for a power-hungry gaming machine). It's six-core CPU was also a beast when it came to multitasking.

The Alienware coupon can be used on other Alienware rigs. It expires September 9 at 8am ET.