The $1,500 Razr isn't good, and neither is its repairability score

It's been a rough few days for the new Motorola Razr. Since launching last week, Moto's foldable phone has been met with poor to lukewarm reviews, and its unique flip design has proven to have some durability issues. To make matters worse, the folks at iFixit gave the new Razr their usual teardown treatment, and the results aren't pretty.

Due to its unique foldable flip design, iFixit dubbed the Razr "the most complicated phone-based contraption we've ever taken apart." It got a dismal repairability score of 1 out of 10, due to the phone's multitude of glued-on covers, a charging port soldered onto the main board, and the fact that replacing the battery requires "near-total disassembly."

However, iFixit did cut Motorola some slack, noting that foldable phones are a new, unique beast, and that their distinct designs come at the expense of serviceability. Some interesting tidbits: iFixit found that there's a tiny gap between the hinge and the display (which hopefully won't lead to some Galaxy Fold-level issues), and a fingerprint sensor cable that's dangerously close to the home button.

In conclusion? If, for some reason, you spent $1,500 on the Razr, don't expect to repair it yourself. But that's not the main reason to steer clear of Moto's foldable. As we noted in our Moto Razr review, the new folding phone suffers from short battery life, a mediocre camera and a poor build quality for its high price.

Hopefully the Galaxy Z Flip will fare better -- both in real-world use and under the knife.